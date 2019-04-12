LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MSD will close a section of Frankfort Ave. at 11 p.m. tonight to repair a sewer line. The closure is at Vernon Ave.

A detour is in place onto Brownsboro Rd and Payne St, dependent upon which way you are traveling.

People who live in the area will still have access to their homes.

Crews will re-open the road by 7:30 a.m. Dec.5, but may need to close it again the following night if work is not finished in one night.

