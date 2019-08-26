LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with MSD say repairs and cleanup are underway after a contractor working on new construction in eastern Jefferson County hit an underground wastewater force main.

The incident happened in the area of U.S. 42 and Seminary Drive.

When the 18-inch wastewater force main was hit, officials say nearly 50,000 of wastewater was discharged to the construction site.

That break also impacted two other MSD wastewater pump stations, discharging an additional 60,000 gallons to Goose Creek.

MSD says wastewater hauling trucks are taking the flow to the Water Quality Treatment Centers for proper treatment and the contractor has already started repairs to that pipe.

They say when those repairs are complete, MSD will assess the situation and then perform cleanup and disinfection.

Officials say they are required to report all sewer discharges to the Kentucky Division of Water and the Environmental Protection Agency.

