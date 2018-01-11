LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- MSD crews are busy repairing an underground flood gate that failed in Butchertown.

The repairs are happening on Franklin Street between Buchanan Street and Cabel Street. There will be some road closures while crews work on the underground section of the floodgate that was installed in the 1950s.

The gate was designed to be used during a flood but has been in constant use since August as part of the flow diversion to allow repair on the sewer line on W Main Street between 4th and 7th streets.

