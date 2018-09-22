LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – More problems arise for downtown Louisville’s aging sewer pipes.

Officials with MSD say a section of Muhammad Ali Boulevard has been closed to repair a cave-in.

The cave-in was discovered during a routine camera inspection under Muhammad Ali Boulevard between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

The pipe is a brick sewer line that was installed 118 years ago in 1900.

MSD says they are working to repair the line but lookout for crews working Monday.

Portions of Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be closed while crews fix the line.

