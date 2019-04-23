LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – MSD crews are hard at work to fix a sewer line cave-in that’s opened in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Officials say it received a call from MetroSafe about the hole at Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue.

The 30-inch brick sewer line dates to 1900.

MSD says the years of service, combine with the recent heavy rain caused the line to collapse.

Crews are now working to replace a section of the damaged pipe with new PVC pipe.

There’s no disruption of sewer service and a traffic detour is in place.

MSD hopes to have the road open by Thursday morning.