LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s not what you want to find in your waterways.

MSD removed a three-piece sectional, mattress and a box spring from Goose Creek at Westport Road.

Crews had to bring in a special truck to remove the furniture, dumped into the creek illegally.

Not only does it take crews away from their daily responsibilities, but MSD says having to do cleanups like these are also expensive.

“It’s an inordinate amount of time and time equals money. All of this equipment equals money, taking trash out of waterways. If people would just dispose of it responsibly, we could go about with other business,” Sheryl Lauder said.

Metro Public Works has a Waste Reduction Center on Meriwether Avenue where up to three large household items can be dropped off for free.

