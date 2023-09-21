MSD crews working 16-hour days to address odor around Louisville

MSD's director offered some advice to help homeowners keep the smells out of their homes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) has heard your calls, and they are working to address the sewer odors in the city.

In a news release from MSD, a spokesperson said they have received more than 500 complaints so far in September about the sewer odors.

That's over twice as many calls they got in August, and up from just 77 in July.

They said crews are now working 16-hour days and seven days a week to address the problems.

They added the smells become worse during dry stretches of weather like what Louisville is experiencing now.

"We usually tell people to flush their floor drains, flush their sink traps so that liquid barrier can be in the trap to prevent the sewer gases from entering the home." Director Tony Parrott said.

MSD has replaced old catch basins filled with the odorous water in specific neighborhoods.

They also said crews are flushing sewer lines with water, which they added also helps get rid of the smell.

If there is a smell coming from your home, you can call MSD at 540-6000. Someone will assess the odor and determine the next steps.

