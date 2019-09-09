LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists can continue to expect delays, two days after three cave-ins on city streets happened around downtown Louisville.

Officials say the delays are expected at South Hancock Street at East Madison Street, Fourth Street between Main and Market Streets and Seventh Street at Main Street.

The cave-in of South Hancock Street was caused by a nearly three-foot break in a sewer line that runs underneath the road. MSD began working on that site Friday night and continued through the weekend.

MSD says permanent voids are responsible for the cave-ins at Fourth and Seventh Streets. Their crews have set plates over the cave-in on Fourth Street so traffic can flow safely.

MSD has already started repairs on the Seventh Street cave-in and will not be finished until sometime next week.

There will be traffic detours near all three sites.

