LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Public Works continues to monitor flooded areas around the city.

So far, Indian Hills at River Bluff is closed because of high water levels. Also included is River Road at Mockingbird Valley.

Crews have also closed off River Road at Blankenbaker, Transylvania Beach Road and Juniper Beach Road.

The parking lot at Captains Quarters has also been barricaded because of rising water.

MSD expects the Ohio River to crest Sunday when it reaches 26.5-feet.

