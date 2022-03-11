MSD donates geological discovery they found 18 stories underground

While digging for the new Metro Sewer District (MSD) Waterway Protection Tunnel, workers unearthed 734 feet of fossil core samples.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fascinating discovery from below ground has geologists thinking of all the research possibilities.

While digging for the new Metro Sewer District (MSD) Waterway Protection Tunnel, workers unearthed 734 feet of fossil core samples that were 18 stories underground.

The fossils contain shell fragments and the remains of prehistoric sea creatures that are approximately 350 million years old.

In total, MSD donated 72 wooden boxes of fossils, each weighing about 50 pounds, to the Kentucky Geological Survey.

Geologists said they'll be able to use the rocks for research and to find solutions to future energy or environmental problems.

"Rocks can be used for different purposes and rocks have different properties - so having samples from underground - lets us test whether it's useful for a certain purpose or what the properties would be," geologist Dr. Steve Greb said.

He says these fossils will also be another tool to understand what is going on beneath Louisville.

"It provides the data we need to make any number of interpretations in geotechnical work, for environmental work, energy work, for research - student research at the university," Greb said.

The excavated rock will make its way over to the Colorado School of Mining for more analysis.

