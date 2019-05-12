LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, KY – Louisville’s largest infrastructure project is buzzing along unnoticed.

MSD’s massive tunnel boring machine is 18 stories underground and continuing to carve through bedrock to build MSD’s Waterway Protection Tunnel.

The tunnel has been nicknamed “Bumblebee” in honor of Louisville boxing legend Muhammad Ali, and the 412-foot long boring machine will ultimately carve the 22-feet wide, four-mile-long tunnel.

Bumblebee began its journey at 13th and Rowan Streets and is currently under the Spaghetti Junction as it cuts its way to Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive.

The tunnel is said to be an innovative solution to an environmental problem Once complete, MSD’s Waterway Protection Tunnel will help prevent wastewater and stormwater from overflowing during periods of heavy rain – ultimately reducing pollution in the Ohio River and Beargrass Creek.

The tunnel will have the capacity to store 55 million gallons of combined wastewater and stormwater until capacity is available in the MSD sewer system. The contents are then pumped back into the system, conveyed to MSD’s Morris Forman Water Quality Treatment Center for proper treatment and release to the Ohio River.

“Tunnel boring projects are wonders of engineering and technology, and we are excited to bring this innovative solution to Louisville to help create safe and clean waterways,” said MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott.

Bumblebee has a stinging knockout punch—moving forward with 3.5 million pounds of thrust and applying nearly 1.5 million pounds per foot of torque. The boring machine has another feature in common with its namesake insect—antennae (small drills) that probe in front of its body to make sure it’s safe to move ahead. Two steel pipes, 3 ½ inches in diameter, threaded in 6-foot sections, extend at least 200 feet ahead of the machine to check for water and gases.

Though the finished tunnel is being built to store up to 55 million gallons of water, Black & Veatch Construction Manager Alston Noronha said, “you don’t want water coming into the tunnel” during construction. “It just slows down everything that we do.” So, water detection is a primary function of the probes. “And if they find that there’s something that they don’t like…they inflate a packer and they pump cement grout in there to seal everything off,” Noronha said.

He said Bumblebee has several sensors that sniff out any gases, and that automatically shuts off the machine should any of the gases be detected in levels over what is deemed safe.

The probes are like the left jabs Ali used to measure and time his boxing ring opponents before drilling them with a heavy right hand to deliver a knockout.

