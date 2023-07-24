MSD approves rate increases for Jefferson, Oldham County

The utility said the increase will help pay for upgrades for refurbishment projects to wastewater treatment and flood protection infrastructure.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in Louisville and Jefferson County will see rate increases in their MSD bills soon.

The board approved rate increases for Jefferson and Oldham Counties for the Metropolitan Sewer District.

The utility said the increase will help pay for upgrades for refurbishment projects to wastewater treatment, stormwater management and flood protection infrastructure.

The increase will add $4.84 to the average monthly bill in Jefferson County and $3.56 cents in Oldham County.

The new rates begin Aug. 1.

