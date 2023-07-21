Actors, writers strike isn't stopping film sets in Louisville; What we learned

Three movies got waivers from the union saying they could still work; they had to show the union they weren't working with the main studios.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The river city is rolling out the red carpet despite Hollywood being on strike.

TV shows and movies have been filmed all around the city.

"I'm sure most people here in the Louisville area have noticed we have had a huge uptick in productions around town, we've had celeb run-ins you'll find truck lines like what's behind me all over town," 502 Film President Soozie Eastman said.

Writers and actors in the entertainment industry went on strike this month. They want better pay, job security and benefits.

However, three productions in Louisville are currently receiving union waivers from the strike.

"In order to be able to continue production and keeping our local crew, vendors and accommodations in business," said Eastman.

How did they get that waiver?

They had to show the Screen Actions Guild union (SAG) that they weren't doing business with the main studios.

"In our city, these three productions went to SAG and showed them they don't have distribution with any of those studios right now so they were granted waivers to be able to continue production," Eastman said.

This means more tax incentives are being brought into not only the Metro but also Kentucky.

Kentucky is one of several states that has a film tax credit that incentivizes productions to shoot in the Commonwealth.

As of March, productions had applied for about $4 million in tax incentives from the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive.

"If you think about $150 million dollars, that's not a hobby, that's an industry. And that is helping to boost our economy her locally," Eastman said.

It's not only attracting more production and film crews, but it's also keeping some of those people here.

"We've seen a huge amount of filmmakers come and move back to their Kentucky home, their Kentucky roots, and people being able to stay here and work full-time in the film industry here," Eastman said.

She said word is definitely getting out and "hopefully more will continue in the fall."

