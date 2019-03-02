LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hundreds gathered at Bates Memorial Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to a 10-year-old boy who committed suicide last month after being bullied at school.

Seven Bridges’ mother says she hopes her son’s death will make a difference when it comes to bullying.

Seven’s story went viral, shining a light on suicides and bullying.

His mother Tami Charles says she also plans to pursue legal action against Jefferson County Public Schools.

