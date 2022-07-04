LMPD: Man dies after ATV crash in southern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a Fourth of July crash involving an ATV that left a man dead.
Louisville Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road around 3:30 p.m.
Investigators said a man believed to be in his 40’s was on an ATV, lost control and collided with a structure at the location which is on private property.
That collision, police said, caused the man to be ejected off the ATV.
The man was not wearing a helmet at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation.
