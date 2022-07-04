LMPD: Man dies after ATV crash in southern Jefferson County

Police said the fatal crash happened in the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road during the Fourth of July holiday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a Fourth of July crash involving an ATV that left a man dead.

Louisville Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said a man believed to be in his 40’s was on an ATV, lost control and collided with a structure at the location which is on private property.

That collision, police said, caused the man to be ejected off the ATV.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation.

