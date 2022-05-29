'Do it today'; Fire officials urge Kentuckians to check their smoke detectors

The occupants of a burning home in Mount Washington were able to escape with their lives Sunday morning thanks to their smoke detectors.

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Officials say that the occupants of a burning home in Mount Washington were able to escape with their lives thanks to their smoke detectors.

The Mount Washington Fire Department said that the fire happened around 6 a.m. Sunday morning in the 200 block of Fernwood Drive.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the occupants of the home were asleep when the fire started. They were woken up by their smoke alarms.

"When we did our last walk through before turning the home back over to the homeowners, the smoke detector was still chirping," the department said.

The fire department said the fire could have been much worse had the smoke detectors not been working.

"Please take a moment today to check yours and if you can't remember changing the batteries, PLEASE, do it today," official said. "Hopefully you will never need them but it could save your family someday!!!!"

Several fire departments assisted in putting out the fire with a total of 35 firefighters working to put out the flames.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.