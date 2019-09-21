(WHAS11)-A motorcyclist was killed overnight in a collision involving a TARC 3 bus.

Preliminary reports indicate the TARC 3 turned in front of the motorcyclist Sept. 20 who was traveling northbound on New Cut Road near Orchard Hill Drive.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

There were no injuries to anyone on the TARC 3. No charges are anticipated.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.