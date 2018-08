LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A motorcyclist died after a crash on Bardstown Road on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses said about 8:30 a.m. the motorcyclist turned left from Hurstbourne onto Bardstown Road and was hit by an SUV crossing Bardstown Road on Emrich Avenue.

The motorcyclist died at the hospital several hours later.

The other driver was not hurt. No charges are expected.

© 2018 WHAS-TV