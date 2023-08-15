x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist dead after crash on Bardstown Road

Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 5000 block of Bardstown Road about 1:30 p.m.
Credit: 911.photography - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 5000 block of Bardstown Road about 1:30 p.m. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release from LMPD, a preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the SUV pulled into the path of the oncoming motorcyclist. The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identify of the deceased male was not revealed.

RELATED VIDEO

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

WHAS11 Top Louisville News Stories: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out