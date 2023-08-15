Motorcyclist dead after crash on Bardstown Road

Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 5000 block of Bardstown Road about 1:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 5000 block of Bardstown Road about 1:30 p.m. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release from LMPD, a preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the SUV pulled into the path of the oncoming motorcyclist. The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identify of the deceased male was not revealed.