Man dies after motorcycle and SUV collide on Outer Loop near Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle near Okolona.
Metro Police said their officers responded to the area of Outer Loop at Robbs Lane near Jefferson Mall around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
In their preliminary investigation, police said an SUV headed westbound on Outer Loop was attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Robbs Lane when it collided with a motorcycle going eastbound on Outer Loop.
A man operating the motorcycle suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
No charges are expected to be filed at this time, police said.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
►Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.