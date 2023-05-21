Man dies after motorcycle and SUV collide on Outer Loop near Jefferson Mall

The crash happened at the intersection of Outer Loop and Robbs Lane around 5:30 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle near Okolona.

Metro Police said their officers responded to the area of Outer Loop at Robbs Lane near Jefferson Mall around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

In their preliminary investigation, police said an SUV headed westbound on Outer Loop was attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Robbs Lane when it collided with a motorcycle going eastbound on Outer Loop.

A man operating the motorcycle suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time, police said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.