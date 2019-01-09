LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died Sunday morning after he crashed his motorcycle in Louisville.

The accident was reported around 7:30 a.m. on September 1. According to police, the man was going south on 3rd Street Road when he lost control of his motorcycle. He ran off the road and landed in a ditch near W. Manslick Road.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Police are still investigating, but they believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

