LMPD investigates deadly crash involving motorcycle on Chamberlain Lane

Police said a vehicle and car collided in the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that has left one person dead in eastern Jefferson County.

Eighth Division officers responded to the crash in the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

In their preliminary investigation, police said a car and a motorcycle were traveling in opposing directions when they collided. They are still determining details on how it may have happened.

A man who was operating the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene but was not injured.

Police had shut down lanes in the area while LMPD's Traffic Unit continued their investigation.

