LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Governor Matt Bevin's administration has filed a motion to remove a judge from a lawsuit over a Facebook like.

The motion argues Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd should disqualify himself from the teacher sickout lawsuit because he liked a post supporting Andy Beshear’s gubernatorial campaign.

In a statement, Bevin’s chief of staff says, “Judge Shepherd’s endorsement of the Beshear-Coleman ticket is an obvious breach of judicial conduct and should automatically disqualify him from presiding in any cases that involve our administration and the attorney general.”

Beshear called the motion another absurd attack by an out-of-control governor.

“This is yet another absurd attack by an out-of-control governor. Matt Bevin and his labor secretary have recently announced their 'findings' that over 1,000 Kentucky teachers broke the law. Now Bevin is trying to prevent the courts from giving those same teachers due process. Matt Bevin needs to stop attacking teachers, judges and his own lieutenant governor.”

