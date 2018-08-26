LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) -- Photos and memories are all Angela Wiliams and Sue-Lin Davis have of their sons, Cameron Pugh and Larry Brewer.

"Cameron had a big old smile on his face," Williams, Pugh's mother, said. "And he had long curly hair that he wore on top of his head all crazy."

"Larry was a kind, loving, fun, joking person," Davis, Brewer's mother, said. "Heart of gold."

The two friends were shot and killed on August 25, 2016, while walking on South Hancock Street in their Shelby Park neighborhood.

"I didn't believe it," Williams said. "I kept looking through the crowd thinking my son was going to come around the corner."

"It's hard to get up in the morning, put a smile on your face and go to work and still have every day life," Davis said.

The two women were childhood friends, but their shared tragedy has brought them even closer together as they lean on each other for support.

"Our kids grew up together," Williams said. "We grew up together. We used to live next door to each other."

Two years have passed since their sons' murders. Williams and Davis said detectives told them they are now investigating their sons' deaths as cold cases, but the mothers said they have been frustrated by the lack of answers.

"We don't get phone calls," Davis said. "We don't get return calls. They don't reach out to us."

"I know they've got other cases to work, but these were our kids," Williams said. "We want answers, but every time we call, they've got other cases."

As time ticks by and answers are still not in sight, the mothers said they will not lose hope that someone will be held responsible.

"Without somebody coming forward to say something, nothing's going to be done," Davis said. "But until this death hits your doorstep, you'll understand and feel what we go through."

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to contact Metro Police through the anonymous tip line: 574-LMPD.

