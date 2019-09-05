LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A mother is suing her child's school principal and counselor.

Myranda Juarez said a school counselor asked her to stop breastfeeding while she was volunteering at Jeffersontown Elementary School.

"It caught me off guard, I tried retain my composure," Juarez said.



Juarez was volunteering at Jefferstown Elementary School for her children's school picture day when she felt the need to breastfeed.

Being around lunchtime, a lot of kids were in the cafeteria and she said there weren't a lot of people in the gym.



“I had my back up against the wall, my baby here with my arm trying to cover up as much as I could long sleeve shirt and pants and hunched over so that way I tried to keep as much skin from being exposed as possible,” Juarez said.



She said a school counselor approached her asking if she wanted to use her office. Juarez declined.



"And she said, ‘I don't believe you understand. If you need to be breastfeeding any further, you need to be in my office.’"



Juarez she became upset and started crying. She then left the school shortly after. Juarez met with the principal at a later date.

That meeting didn’t end well and Juarez then got an attorney.



A settlement wasn't reached and now they're suing, in the hope that others will be educated on the law.



Juarez is wanting JCPS to implement sensitivity training for all employees and for everyone to understand KRS 2-11 755 which gives women in Kentucky the right to breastfeed anywhere they're authorized to be.

WHAS11 reached out to JCPS and they said they do not comment on pending litigation.