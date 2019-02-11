Waterfront park will be crowded tomorrow morning for the Walk out of Darkness suicide awareness event.

Among the crowd will be loved ones of Seven Bridges.

The ten year old ended his own life earlier this year... his mother said because of bullying.

As the sun beats down on the Ohio River, Tami Charles walks the Waterfront for her son, Seven Bridges.

“It’s exciting to give back, he loved the park,” she said.

She’s taking part in the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention’s Walk Out of the Darkness.

“It gives me great pride to stand and be a picture of what pain looks like, and what keep going looks like,” she explained.

Seven was only ten years old when he took his own life in January.

His story shook the world. His mother said he was bullied because of his colostomy bag. After his death, his story went viral.

She hopes this walk will prevent other parents from feeling the same pain.

“Nobody wants to miss their baby. There's no name for a bereaved parent because there's nothing to describe it.”

Money raised at the walk goes towards new research, educational programs, and support for survivors of suicide loss.

The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention hopes to eliminate suicides through awareness and education.

“We teach our kids about drugs and guns, good touch, bad touch, stranger danger, but suicide never comes up,” Charles said, hoping to change that.

Registration for the Out of Darkness community walk starts at 8:30 on Saturday at Waterfront Park. Fore more information, click here https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6448





