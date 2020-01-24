LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a Whitefield Academy student has filed a lawsuit after the 15 year old was expelled.

Kimberly Alford filed the lawsuit Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court on behalf of her daughter, Kayla Kenney.

The family claims she was expelled for a photo of her posing with a rainbow cake on her 15th birthday. The complaint says Whitefield expelled her because they believed she was gay.

We have reached out to the school for comment but have yet to hear back.

