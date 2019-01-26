LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mother said her daughter was attacked by more than a dozen students on a bus ride home from Crosby Middle School in October.

She looked away while the video played on her cell phone; hearing the cries from her daughter making it difficult to watch.

“She doesn't feel safe going to school. She called me Tuesday and said ‘mom, come get me. I'm scared,’” Kavette Coleman told WHAS11 News.

Coleman said the 38-second video, which shows her daughter getting her hair ripped out, and her wig on the ground has scarred her daughter. The fight is one reason she doesn’t want her daughter going back to school.

“That makes me feel like I'm less than a mom, cause I couldn't protect her. I couldn't,” she explained.

Her 13-year-old, Ayana, started at Crosby Middle this year. She said she did nothing to prompt the fight, and she is still getting picked on.

“From that day forward, everybody is like, oh my gosh, she got her wig ripped off, she has bald spots,” Ayana explained.





A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson told WHAS11 News that they addressed the situation when it happened; all students involved were disciplined. Coleman said she took it one step further with the student who appeared to be the main instigator.





“I prosecuted the main little girl, but I can't prosecute everybody. It's your job to do more. Talk to their parents. Have a forum. I don't know what you can do but do something more than what you're doing now because we're losing too many kids,” she said, pleading with JCPS to make her daughter feel safe again.





Because the accused instigator is a minor, court records and possible charges are sealed.



Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said 40 bus monitors were added earlier in the school year, and the district hopes to add more than that.





“Our goal is to have as many as possible to support those busses,” he explained.





Ayana said she wants to go back to school.

“I like going to school, I like all my teachers and all my classes, but it just gets old having to deal people picking on me and making me feel like I'm less,” Ayana explained.

She said she can forgive the students who harmed her and just wants to start over.

“I want to be friends with them and forget that this ever happened.”

WHAS11 News reached out to JCPS to see how many behavioral incidents have happened on JCPS busses. On Thursday, Dr. Pollio said bus referrals are down.