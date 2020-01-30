MILLWOOD, Ky. — A mother and seven-year-old child have been flown to UofL hospital following a home explosion on Crawford St. in Grayson County, according to Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

The condition of the victims is unknown, but both are heading to the hospital's burn unit.

Fire crews are at the scene of the home explosion. Police will not be a part of the investigation.

Foul play is not suspected.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story, and watch NightTeam for the latest information.

