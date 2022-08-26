Here's where mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were found in Louisville

LMPHW has found mosquitoes infected with West Nile in surveillance traps in two more Louisville areas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) has found mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in surveillance traps in two additional Louisville ZIP code areas: 40258 and 40272.

Mosquitoes with West Nile were previously reported in ZIP codes: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.

Additional traps recently caught positive mosquitoes again in ZIP codes: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, and 40212.

Officials said mosquito fogging has begun and will continue in the following areas weather permitting: Portland, Irish Hills, Crescent Hill, River Park and Valley Down.

No confirmed human cases of West Nile have been reported in Louisville so far this year, officials said.

People are advised to take the following precautions no matter what ZIP code they live in:

Use insect repellents when you go outside

When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside

Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis

To check if your area has been fogged or will be fogged call the mosquito hotline, 502-574-6641, or visit the department’s website. To make a complaint about mosquitos in your neighborhood call Metro Call at 311 or 502-574-5000.

