Louisville Metro government asks residents to take action in preventing mosquito bites, breeding grounds

Louisville Metro officials ask Jefferson County residents to do three things to protect you and your family from mosquitoes: Drain, Defend and Dress.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official, mosquito season is upon us and Louisville Metro government officials are advising Jefferson County residents on how they can keep their families safe this summer.

Luckily, the responsibility of preventing mosquitoes from over-breeding and biting the Louisville community is not all on you. Metro government has already taken steps to make this summer more pleasant and less itchy.

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) workers are out in the community actively treating known breeding grounds, trapping mosquitoes and testing them for diseases.

Mosquitoes can carry diseases such as West Nile virus, St. Louis Encephalitis virus, La Cosse Encephalitis virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.

Each spring and summer in Louisville, LMPHW mosquito control experts treat 14,500 catch basins to eliminate mosquito larvae as well as 8,982 miles of swampy areas and large areas of land known to collect standing water.

The department also places 148 mosquito traps around the city and county.

Connie Mendel, senior deputy director at LMPHW, said as the department works to combat mosquitoes, they are urging people to protect themselves as well.

“This is especially important as we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, summer festivals, events and vacations where people will be spending much more time outside,” Mendel said.

To protect you and your family from mosquitoes, remember the three D’s: Drain, Defend, Dress.

Drain: Prevent mosquito breeding grounds by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, toys, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis.

Defend: Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection.

Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants, socks and closed-toed shoes when outdoors. Avoid perfumes and scented lotions.

“You should take extra precaution during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk,” Mendel said. “Wear insect repellant and protective clothing or consider avoiding outdoor activities altogether during these times.”

While mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus are endemic to Louisville, none have been found yet in 2023.

When West Nile virus is found, the department initiates mosquito fogging in those areas and notifies the public of the presence of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus and the specific areas where fogging will occur.

West Nile case data from previous years:

2022 - 3 human cases, 1 death

2021 - 1 human cases, 0 deaths

2020 - 0 human cases, 0 deaths

2019 - 2 human cases, 1 death

2018 - 5 human cases, 0 deaths

To make a complaint about mosquitos in your neighborhood, call Metro Call at 311 or 502-574-5000.

If you'd like to learn more about mosquitoes and ways to prevent mosquito bites, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.