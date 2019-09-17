LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several areas of Metro Louisville have a mosquito problem and will be getting "fogged" this week. Fogging crews will be spraying for mosquitos in six neighborhoods.

Some mosquitos in Louisville have tested positive for West Nile and officials want to prevent any spread to humans.

When the fogging truck is near your neighborhood, stay inside and do not follow directly behind the truck. The chemical is low toxicity, but officials still want to be careful.

The following areas will be impacted:

Irish Hill

Poplar Level

Crescent Hill

Iroquois

Riverpark

Churchill Downs

