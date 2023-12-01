Morgan McGarvey defends abortion rights in first speech on House floor

"House Republicans first order of business was to make it even harder for women to receive abortions and for health care professionals to provide them."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Newly elected Congressman Morgan McGarvey delivered his first speech on Capitol Hill this week.

The speech came in response to the U.S. House of Representatives passing the "Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act."

It would require health care providers to try and preserve the life of an infant in the rare case that a baby is born alive during or after an attempted abortion.

Opponents of the bill have argued such measures would restrict abortion access by threatening health care providers.

McGarvey, in his speech, defended abortion rights citing the "no" vote from Kentuckians on the November ballot, which asked to change the state's constitution.

"My district overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment to further restrict reproductive rights in Kentucky," he said. "So how do we respond here? Last night, the House Republicans first order of business was to make it even harder for women to receive abortions and for health care professionals to provide them."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday the bills are "doomed" to fail in the Senate.

