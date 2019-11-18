LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police say they have found more victims after a man was allegedly caught secretly recording women at a local Sun Tan City.

According to new arrest records, police found three more victims of Phillip Gaynor.

Gaynor was arrested Thursday after a woman caught him filming her while she was getting out of a tanning bed at the Mud Lane location in southern Jefferson County.

RELATED: Man charged with alleged voyeurism at Sun Tan City, phone shows there may be more victims

Police have since contacted and confirmed four victims seen in footage on Gaynor’s cell phone.

He is charged with four counts of video voyeurism, but police say they still have more victims to contact.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.