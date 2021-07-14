More than 50% of eligible people in Clark, Floyd counties are vaccinated, health official says

The majority of those vaccinated are people in their sixties, while folks under the age of 30 accounted for the fewest immunizations.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — More than 50% of eligible residents in southern Indiana's Clark and Floyd counties are fully vaccinated, according to Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel.

The majority of those vaccinated are people in their sixties, while folks under the age of 30 accounted for the fewest immunizations.

Dr. Yazel said misinformation and fear continue to be the main obstacles in getting Hoosiers vaccinated.

"A lot of people say, 'Hey, I am not comfortable taking something that doesn't have a long track record.' And I understand that," Dr. Yazel said. "I just think what we try to stress is that is an unknown and we understand the fear of the unknown. But COVID-19 is very real and we've seen some very sick people. The one thing I try to stress is I have yet to admit a vaccinated patient to the hospital."

Dr. Yazel said now they're bringing a more focused approach, targeting demographics and specific areas to close the gap and get as many people vaccinated as possible.

