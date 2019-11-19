LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 50 families are on the waiting list without a place to sleep at night as the weather gets colder. Some area homeless shelters are short one resources and need the community's help.

Spokesperson for Louisville's Coalition for the Homeless, Catherine McGeeney says 56 families are currently on the waiting list -- a number that exceeds the beds they have available.

"We have between 40 and 50 families in Louisville that we can reserve shelter beds for," McGeeney said. "It's typical, but we are more concerned when the weather gets treacherous in the way that it has."

The coalition has emergency shelters on standby in case the temperature drops below 35 degrees.

Some shelters like St. Vincent de Paul had to make room in its kitchen. Spokesperson, David Sharpe said they need donations like coats, pillows, and air mattresses.

House of the Ruth's executive director, Lisa Sutton said the shelter is in need of toiletries.

In order to lend a helping hand, McGeeney said people can drop off donations at local homeless shelters; they are always in need of volunteers to count people every night who are sleeping outdoors.

"Reach out to metro council and tell them housing is important," McGeeney said. "We don't want to be the kind of city where people die on our streets so we need more funding not only for family emergency shelter but for affordable housing."

