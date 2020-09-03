TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — Additional fishing access has opened at Kentucky's Taylorsville Lake Wildlife Management Area.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says access will be available for people wanting to fish the headwaters for the spring white bass run.

A portion of Old River Road paralleling the Salt River in Anderson County opened Saturday.

The gated accesses at Palmer Road and Old River Road off Kentucky 44 at Taylorsville Lake Wildlife Management Area will remain open from daylight until dark into summer, except for temporary closures during the youth-only and general spring turkey seasons.

