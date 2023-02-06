Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school

According to Louisville Metro Police, the two teens were in a crosswalk when the driver struck them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning.

According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.

Police say the teens were using a crosswalk to get to the school when a driver in the westbound lane struck them. One teen reported being fully struck by the vehicle while the other reported "more of a glancing blow."

A spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools said both teens were transported to Norton Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, LMPD said.

JCPS said other students and staff at Moore High School witnessed the incident, so counselors will be made available.

