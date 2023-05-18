Senator Rand Paul worried TikTok ban in Kentucky would alienate young voters

It comes after the unprecedented move in Montana, becoming the first U.S. state to bar anyone within state lines from using the popular social media app.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Both Kentucky and Indiana are among several states that have prohibited the use of TikTok on state devices, following the federal government's lead.

But U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) of Bowling Green believes that's where the restrictions should stop.

He believes an outright ban on the popular social media platform infringes on First Amendment rights.

"You can't have the Government ban their form of expression," Paul said.

It comes after the unprecedented move by Montana's legislature, becoming the first U.S. state to bar anyone within state lines from using the app, owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance.

So the question on everyone's mind is, could Kentucky be next?

On Thursday, a communications team member from Kentucky Senate leadership in Frankfort told WHAS11 that as of now, there is no active discussion to potentially follow Montana's blueprint in any form.

Earlier this year, we saw successful, bipartisan efforts in Frankfort -- including from Governor Andy Beshear's administration -- to prohibit TikTok on any state-issued technology.

It seems, for now, that is about as far as the state legislature plans to go.

Paul says it needs to stay that way.

"I haven't heard the rumblings or talked to any legislators about it. [But] if they do, I would caution them that I think it's wrong. If people don't want to use TikTok, don't use it, don't sign up for it and don't get on it," he said. "I mean, that's the way speech works."

It didn't take long after the Montana bill's signing into law for folks to ask: How would this even be enforced?

University of Louisville's Adrian Lauf, an associate professor with the Computer Science & Engineering department, says it's a tall task.

"From a technological standpoint, it's completely unenforceable," Lauf said.

Montana's plan is to force Google and Apple app store providers to restrict downloads within state lines.

"The technology exists, but there are bypasses to all that," Lauf said, speaking about location tracking. "I just don't see it getting implemented because it opens up so many cans of worms."

And ultimately a fear for some lawmakers, like Paul, is the possibility of completely alienating TikTok's biggest user base: Young voters.

"Particularly in some of these purple states, and [with] all the young people coming up, do we want to tell them, 'Oh, we don't care what kind of speech you have or whether you express yourself,' and we're just going to tell [them], 'No?' I think this is a real danger," Paul said.

Montana's TikTok ban isn't set to go into effect until January 2024.

WHAS11 reached out to Google and Apple for a comment, but have not heard back at this time. This story will be updated once we hear back.

