Monster trucks are taking over Louisville; ticket and event info

12,000 pound monster trucks will rip through Freedom Hall on March 25 and 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monster Jam is revving up for Louisville.

The event, featuring 12,000 pound trucks in a competition of skill and speed, is set to visit Louisville on March 25th and 26th. One of the trucks will be driven by Tony Ochs, a 10-year Army veteran.

"You can love it from the age of one all the way to 110," Ochs said. "I don't care if you've never been to a motorsports event of any kind in your entire life -- you are going to love this."

Monster Jam vehicles go side-to-side and upside down throughout the show, performing tricks for the thousands in the audience. But Ochs said the travelling show prides itself on its safety measures.

"We have what's called a Remote Ignition Interrupter," Ochs explained. "During any event we have five technical officials who are overseeing the event from different standpoints and they each have a radio in their hand. And each one of the officials can killed the power to that truck at any time, just by pushing the button of that handheld radio."

Ochs also said seats are custom made for drivers and he's strapped in with a 7-point harness. Several rows of seats at each venue are also blocked off to provide a safety net for fans, according to Ochs.

The Monster Jam shows will be performed at Freedom Hall. Details on tickets can be found online.

