Monday is deadline for child tax credit

Here's what you need to know and how it can help child poverty in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since July, the child tax credit has been a saving grace for families like Jennifer Reese.

"There's a lot of unexpected expenses that parents have had to deal with this year," Reese said.

But for those who haven't signed up, Monday, Nov. 15 is the deadline.

Families that sign up by 11:59 p.m., would see up to $1,800 dollars for each child under six and $1,500 for each child between the ages of six and 17.

According to the IRS, This is the same total amount that most families have been getting since the payments started in July.

Terry Brooks with the Kentucky Youth Advocates said families should not be concerned about the tax credit coming back to bite them during tax season.

"This is one of those situations that I don't think is too good to be true."

He shares with WHAS11 the credit benefits Kentucky families.

"Whether it's the reach nine out of 10 kids positively impacted or whether it's the depth, half of child poverty in the Commonwealth eliminated, the child tax credit is a very big deal," Brooks said.

Brooks also shared there is one more option for families after the deadline, who are still not sure if they should sign up.

"[It] would be that they don't file by today and then the full credit would be apart of their tax filing for 2021," Brooks said.

The final child tax credit payment for this year will be on December 15.

