Louisville chapter of Moms Demand Action presses for gun reform ahead of Mother's Day

The Kentucky Chapter, along with others across the country, protested Saturday, calling on Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Instead of flowers for Mother’s Day, Moms Demand Action is calling for gun reform.

The Kentucky Chapter, along with others across the country, protested Saturday, calling on Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban.

Rep. Morgan McGarvey attended the Louisville event in Seneca Park.

McGarvey has been pushing for gun reform since he took office, calling for a ban on assault weapons, red flag laws and universal background checks.

Moms Demand Action said if people would like to get involved, they can text READY to 644-33.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.