LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking to do something "wild" on Mother's Day? How about a trip to the Louisville Zoo?

The zoo is offering free admission to all moms on Sunday, May 12.. Giveaways and a scavenger hunt will also be available to make the day extra special.

Enjoy the outdoors and all of the animal families with your family. The zoo says that moms and mom-to-be will want to stop by and visit African elephant Mikki who is expecting and Kindi's surrogate gorilla mom Kweli.

Free admission for moms is courtesy of Ford Motor Company and the giveaways will be provided by Teddy Grahams.

Get more information, including hours and general admission prices, on the Louisville Zoo on their website.

