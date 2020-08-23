'M.O.M.S.' call for justice, bring awareness to homicide increase in Louisville

Attendees of the event placed their shoes along the courthouse steps alongside pictures of lost loved ones who were victims of violence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Victims of gun violence gathered on the steps of the Hall of Justice to bring awareness to the homicides happening in the community.

The event, “Keep from Walking a Mile in My Shoes,” brought together families and supporters of those who have lost someone to violence.

It gave those grieving a chance to share their stories and a space to be heard by other families going through the same thing.

“I really know that experiences change people's lives. So what was happening today just wasn't an event where people heard speeches. People actually had to experience so when they're in that silence at home, they realize they're not grieving by themselves. When you get people in an open air like today, you realize you're not the only one that's mourning a loved one," anti-violence activist Richard Whitlock Jr. said.

M.O.M.S., the acronym for Moms of Murdered Sons and Daughters, organized Sunday’s event and hopes to keep bringing more awareness towards violence.

Louisville’s currently stands at 103 homicides, surpassing the total number of homicides in 2019.

