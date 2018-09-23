LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – A moment of silence was held Saturday night at Kroger Field in honor of four-year-old Marco Shemwell, who died after he was hit by a car near UK’s stadium last Saturday.

Marco’s obituary tells the story of a little boy who loved Kentucky football and was always cheering for the blue team.

After the game, Coach Mark Stoops said the game ball will go to Marco's family.

Running back Benny Snell wore "RIP Marco" messages on his wrist.

The UK football team and Coach Stoops will be among the honorary pallbearers at Marco's funeral on Monday.

According to police, Marco was hit while he and his family were waiting to cross the road.

The alleged driver of the car, Jacob Heil, is facing DUI charges.

Heil’s attorney entered a not guilty plea at a court appearance Wednesday.

