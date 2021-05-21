Mom whose son was murdered must sit alone during trial because of COVID-19 restrictions

Rules in a Marion County public health order mean Cindy Roosa won’t even be able to have a victim advocate with her at trial.

An Indianapolis mother, already dealing with grief in the death of a child, now faces another difficult situation because of current COVID-19 restrictions.

“I don’t think any parent that lost their kid should have to sit and listen to the details of how his murder went down without some kind of support,” said Cindy Roosa.

But that’s the situation Roosa will find herself in next week in a Marion County courtroom, attending the trial of the man accused of killing Roosa’s son Dustin on St. Patrick’s Day 2018.

“I want somebody there with me that understands how I feel, that knew my son,” Roosa said.

Because of current restrictions, Roosa won’t even be able to have a victim advocate with her at trial.

“This is a murder trial. I’m a victim of my son being killed by gun violence and I feel like I should at least be able to have a person with me that knows my son, knows me, that cares and can comfort me,” she said.

The court administrator issued a statement which said the court is under a public health order issued by the Marion County Public Health Department, limiting courtroom capacity to 30 people, but says it will adjust if and when they get new guidance.

Roosa’s family still plans to be there, not inside the courtroom, but waiting in the hall outside. As currently stands, that’s the closest they can get.

For Roosa, she expects the next few days to be anxious ones, waiting to begin the process of what she hopes will be getting justice for Dustin. Facing that alone, though, is not how she ever imagined it. But she doesn’t have a choice.