LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Her night was like any other – bible study and then home.

The relentless ringing phone had other plans for Monica Morris.

“I got a call saying that my son was gunned down,” she said.

Curtis Lee Brown III, the older of Morris’ kids was dead at 17-years-old.

“I had to pray for forgiveness. Then I had to also find peace,” she said.

For a year, the Morris family was showered with support and love from friends, family and even strangers.

All lending an ear, a heart and a kind word for the grieving family and then "gummy," a childhood nickname for Morris' youngest child, had an idea.



“My son decided mama we really should do something for the community,” she said.



It started out a small gathering that got a little bigger the next year and then larger the following year and so on until finally, The Gummy Foundation was formed.

Three times a year, they hold free events for the entire community to enjoy.

“The response has been overwhelming,” she said.

Sometimes it’s as simple as cotton candy and rides but other times, it’s a moment to stop and share your grief and loss with another person.

“I have several people at the event that we host, asking how do you cope? How do you deal? How do you get through it? For me, all I can say is I have to pray constantly. It’s been 12 years and I still have to pray,” she said.

To fund the event, Monica recruits members of her family to raise funds and reach their goals, making these events possible for kids to enjoy free of charge.

