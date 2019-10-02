LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother of a Kentucky girl with special needs says her daughter was left unsupervised at the school and was raped by a male student.

The mother sued officials at Ballard High School, saying they left her 16-year-old daughter, who has "significant intellectual impairment," unattended.

The lawsuit says school workers were supposed to escort her daughter from the school bus to her classroom, but failed to do so one day in February 2018. It says a male student then took her to an empty area and raped her.

According to the lawsuit, the school called the mother and said the girl had been "attacked" and couldn't be monitored at all times. JCPS spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin says the district doesn't comment on pending legitimation.