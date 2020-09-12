Molly Malone's temporarily closed for renovations

In the Facebook post, the pub said they are using the time, while indoor dining is prohibited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to remodel.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Molly Malone's Irish Pub on Baxter Avenue announced they are temporarily closed for renovations.

In the Facebook post last week, the pub said they are using the time, while indoor dining is prohibited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to remodel.

They did not say when the expect to reopen but that they "will be back better than ever."

Their announcement came shortly before Mayor Greg Fischer called for Louisville residents to continue supporting the city's small businesses as many have been forced to close during the pandemic.

