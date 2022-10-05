Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare to host virtual job fair

Available job openings include call center agents and claims processing staff. Positions are full-time and include benefits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are searching for a remote job, look no further!

Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare is hosting a virtual job fair on Oct. 6 between noon and 3 p.m.

Passport's talent acquisition team said they will offer virtual interviews and share information about the positions and benefits currently available, including remote opportunities.

Available job openings include call center agents and claims processing staff. Positions are full-time and include benefits.

“We are proud to offer employment opportunities across Kentucky,” Ryan Sadler, plan president for Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare, said. “By growing our workforce, we can reach more communities, especially in rural areas across Kentucky.”

Applicants are encouraged to visit Molina Healthcare's website to learn more about the organization and available job openings.

To register for the virtual hiring event, please click here.

Officials said additional job fairs will be held Nov. 11 and Dec. 14.

